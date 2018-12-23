Patient’s death sparks tension at Balasore hospital

By pragativadinewsservice
Balasore: Tension ran high at Balasore Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday after a patient died due to alleged medical negligence.

The relatives of the patients alleged that he died after being administered a wrong injection and ransacked the hospital properties.

According to sources, Madhusudan Pradhan of Dahapada village under Sahadevkhunta police limits was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain the previous night.

The doctor at the hospital gave medicines and administered an injection to Pradhan. However, he died later in the night.

Accusing the doctor of administering a wrong injection, the angry family members and co-villagers ransacked the hospital properties. They also lodged a complaint against the hospital authorities.

While unrest prevailed on the hospital premises following the incident, police forces have been deployed on the campus to thwart any untoward incident.

