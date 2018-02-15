Headlines

Patients administered expired saline in Bolangir govt hospital

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, some patients in the pediatric ward of the Bolangir District Headquarters Hospital were administered saline that had crossed their expiry date on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the attendants of three patients in the ward who spotted the expiry date informed the hospital authorities.

The saline bottles were immediately withdrawn but hospital officials immediately locked the store room not to give access to anyone.

The saline which had manufacturing date December 2014 had expiry date till November 2017.

On being informed about the matter, Bolangir Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Sugyanendra Mishra initiated a probe into the incident.

