Patient kills another in Rourkela Govt Hosp (RGH)

Rourkela: In quite a shocking incident a patient attacked and killed another in Rourkela Government Hospital here on Sunday, sources said.

As per sources a patient identified to be Jaydev Munda who was admitted on Saturday for some reasons unknown, attacked another patient Sambhunath Mundari admitted beside him using an iron rod and fled from the hospital.

All this was witnessed by victim’s brother who rushed down to inform the security guard but not finding anyone he informed it at nurse chamber. The doctor on arrival at the patient room declared Sambhunath dead.

Deputy CDMO of the hospital said that under treatment Jaydev had an altercation with Sambhunath with respect to a sore on his leg. Angered by the heated debate, Jaydev thrashed Sambhunath with a rod which led to a severe hemorrhage and grievous injuries to his eyes.

Meanwhile police have ordered for an autopsy of Sambhunath and lodged a case on Jaydev. Investigation to trace out the culprit is underway, an official said.