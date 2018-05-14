Patient dies as ambulance arrives four hours late in Kakatpur; Staff detained

Puri: Tension ran high at Aingala village under Kakatpur block in Puri district today after locals detained a 108 ambulance and its staff for allegedly reaching late that led to death of a patient of the village.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Barik, wife of one Jhatu Barik.

According to sources, Krushna’s family called up the ambulance at around 1 pm on Sunday after she complained of severe pain in her abdomen. However, the ambulance arrived four hours later at around 5 am this morning. The woman had already died by the time the ambulance reached the spot.

Irked over the patient’s death, villagers detained the ambulance and its employees for three hours demanding adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased. The villager later released them after a discussion.