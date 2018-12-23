Patha Utsav Witnesses Footfall Of 30,000 Visitors On Christmas Eve

Bhubaneswar: On the first comeback after a long gap Patha Utsav, the people’s popular street fest of the Temple City, gathered more than 30,000 visitors today just merely 30 hours before the Christmas.

Though the street was back for three days during the .FEST (Bhubaneswar City Festival) between December 1 and 16, today’s response was fantastic and spontaneous.

Nodal officer Patha Utsav and Member Enforcement Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Bhabani Shankar Chayani said, “Today’s response was encouraging and it really proved the city administration’s decision right to continue the event every Sunday morning from 6 am to 10 pm on Janpath, advocating non-motorised transport (NMT) and people’s right over the road and encouraging healthy and meaningful lifestyle practices.”

Saying that it has a proven ground for people participating from all age groups, i.e. toddlers to senior citizens and people from all economic cross sections mingling with each other at a public platform, the senior BDA official added “not only youth but students, professionals, performers, artists, politicians, planners, and administrators have found this a unique event of the city on a Sunday morning.”

The famous playback singer Md Aziz, who had also recorded many Odia and Hindi hits during his illustrious career, was given a musical tribute by the singers of Amakalakar Parivar tomorrow during the Patha Utsav. Lead singer of the group Anshuman Nayak said, “Many popular songs like Mu Paradeshi Chadhei, Dinara Suruja Ratera Tara, Smruti Eka Roopa Janha, Mathre Dei Pata Odhani, and Apke Ajane Se were recited by singers and the visitors enjoyed them.”

Young and happening Ollywood artists Swaraj, Sanmeera, Aseema, and Arpita joined the weekend celebration and through their acts, action, dance and dialogue delivery entertained the crowd. Music director Baidyanath Dash of the famous song “Sukuti Sahoo” also came on the stage and entertained the viewers.

It can be mentioned here that the street festival of the Temple City started as Raahgiri on January 17, 2016, as an event to promote non-motorised transport and also to promote healthy lifestyle, sports, cycling, skating, yoga, Zumba dancing and sheer pleasure of walking along the Janpath, which is one of the busiest roads in the city. It continued till July 17, 2016. However, the event started with a changed local Odia name Patha Utsav, on November 27, 2016.

The weekend street fest is organised by BDA in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Odisha Tourism, Commissionerate Police and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

Space popularising Mo Cycle, health-care tips by AYUSH wing of Health and Family Welfare Department with demonstration of medicinal plants also attracted people.