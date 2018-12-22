Patha Utsav to bring Christmas cheer to city street

Bhubaneswar: As the festive mood has already started to settle down in the minds of people, the weekly Patha Utsav tomorrow will bring Christmas cheer to Janpath.

The event will have other attractions like BSF Band, participation of young cine artists from Ollywood, decorations on stage and along Janpath with Santa and Christmas trees and other regular features.

It can be mentioned here that seeing the huge response to three special Patha Utsav during 16-day-long .FEST (Bhubaneswar City Festival) the decision was taken to revive the weekly street fest of Bhubaneswar, on every Sunday morning.

Nodal officer for Patha Utsav and Member Enforcement Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Bhabani Shankar Chayani said “as the event is just a two days before the Christmas, the central theme will be on the great celebration and the drawing and painting area will also have the theme and the Janpath and the two stages on the two sides, i.e. Master Canteen end and Ram Mandir end would also have elements of the celebration.’’

The famous playback singer Md Aziz, who had also recorded many Odia hits during his illustrious career, would be given a musical tribute by the singers of Amakalakar Parivar tomorrow during the Patha Utsav.

Young and happening Ollywood artists Swaraj, Sanmeera, Aseema and Arpita would also join the weekend celebration and street festival of the Temple City, which was started as Raahgiri on January 17, 2016, as an event to promote non-motorised transport and also to promote healthy lifestyle, sports, cycling, skating, yoga, Zumba dancing and sheer pleasure of walking along the Janpath, which is one of the busiest roads in the city. The Raahgiri continued till July 17, 2016. However, the event started with a changed local Odia name Patha Utsav, on November 27, 2016.

The weekend street fest is organised by BDA in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Odisha Tourism, Commissionerate Police and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

Space popularising Mo Cycle, health-care tips by AYUSH wing of Health and Family Welfare Department and many other organisations will take part in popularising concept of better health, life and creativity as paintings, creating beautiful objects from waste materials are also attracting people’s attention at Patha Utsav.