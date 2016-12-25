Patha Utsav : Prince Dance group, street art, Christmas fever

Bhubaneswar: While the city revelled in Christmas fever on Sunday spirt of celebration could be seen at Janpath during the 5th Patha Utsav as Prince Dance Group became the main attraction with their signature Krishna Dance marked well with magnetic choreography and earthly composition.

The dance group which won millions of Odia hearts during their final round at the India Got Talent show when they performed their Krishna dance mostly belonged to disadvantaged sections and physically challenged.

Today, the event pulled some 60,000 audience that flocked the street from Ram Mandir square to Master canteen.

“Today despite the trend in going for outing and picnics etc, we have a strong crowd of 60,000 or more. The brand — Bhubaneswar Patha Utsav — has certainly made its mark and today’s turnout is a testimony to that.’’ Additional Commissioner-cum-Member Estate, BDA, Bhabani Shankar Chayani said.

Nirmala Kruti Bikas Trust (NKBT), city-based socio cultural group working in the field of community health, eradication of blindness, cleft lip surgery, health-care services for the poor and tribals in the unreachable pockets of Odisha, painted the Janpath with colours of love and affection.

Thousands of visitors during Patha Utsav today, NKBT’s Rangoli and floral design was the centre of attraction for almost all participants at the weekend event.

Tansen singh was another attraction during the event as he performed “Hai mo nachhak bali rusi tu jaa naa chali, Ei mana mora nuhen jail, dekhana to anta bhanga chhali…’’

Robotics show for kids will was a collaborative programme at Patha Utsav between Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalay Khurda and First Lego League Group from a high school in Houston, USA.

Jai Odisha, a city-based organisation working for non-motorised transport and promoting use of more cycles in the historic city, today offered toffees to kids while handing over them the cycles for their use within the territory of Odisha.

Manab Adnyan Kendra, which received more than 40 requests from people to solve their personal problems in life, today also received equal number of dropping in their box so that the organisers would be able to answer them back within seven days and also call them, if there is any urgent need.

Bakul Foundation today organised the reading session among kids. PECUC organised their camp for kids. Among singers Rahul Dhal Praharaj performed on stage with his unique presentation and style.