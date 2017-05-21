Twin City

Patha Utsav in pics: Doreamon, Motu Patlu and Chotabheem among Participants

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Patha Utsav

Bhubaneswar: The 26th edition of Patha Utsav had many fold activities including the sacred Savitri Puja which represents devoted spirits of Odia women for their life partners. Challenging the scorching heat of peak summer the Janpath was in a mood of celebration with rich cultural elements.

Patha Utsav

The Stages set at both the end of the street fest remained busy with traditional dances including Odissi and Samabalpuri followed with Bhajans.

Patha Utsav

The activity zone had a lot of events today by the social organisations who regularly contributing their efforts. The Children corner at PECUC remained busy with painting, solo and group dances. Kids enjoyed building brick games and board games.

Patha Utsav

A leading international NGO today brought mascots of popular cartoon series Motu Patlu, Doreamon and Chota Bheem for creating awareness on health related issues. They had posters with important messages on their body to create awareness among participants.

Patha Utsav

The Wish Anusthan had organised a unique programme by offering puja to Satyaban Savitri as the most popular Savitri Puja falls on mid of next week. Women volunteers were seen chanting sloka and offering puja on the stretches of Janpath.

Patha Utsav

Paper art work was one of the key attractions for kids and children organised by Helpmet. The organisation helped children preparing paper boats, rockets and other art works. Even youth and senior participants enjoyed this nice initiative. Here awareness on recycle of papers created among participants with posters and banners at Patha Utsav.

Patha Utsav

The Janpath today attended by thousands of pedestrians including all sects of citizens. Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Mayor Anant Narayn Jena, BMC Additional Commissioner Alok Kumar Kar, Deputy Commissioner Srimant Mishra and officials of BMC and BDA participated in the street fest today.

