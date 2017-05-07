Patha Utsav observed on global warming theme

Bhubaneswar: The rapid change in temperature will have many impacts on the environment and society. It will affect even rainfall, sea level and weather. Having concern over this the Bhubaneswar Patha Utsav today observed on the theme of Global Warming.

Social organisations like Pecuc and Help Mate created awareness on global warming. At Pecus centre children dragged attention of participants through showing of placards. Help Mate created a very impressive artwork on how global warming is a serious threat to our environment.

Activists of Paribartan Foundation marched with awareness banners for blood donation.

Here tiny girls performed beautiful dances on the roadside which made the pedestrians take a break for some moments.

Signature campaigning for Thalassemia patients was one of the key initiatives by social organisations.

Children engaged themselves for long hours on the Janpath stretch with painting, dancing and playing with hoop la.

At the main stage participants thrilled by the songs of popular singer Saurin Bhatt for long hours.

Despite sunny rays started irritating from 8 o’ clock, Patha Utsav pulled citizens in a good number today.