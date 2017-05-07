Twin City

Patha Utsav observed on global warming theme

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

Bhubaneswar: The rapid change in temperature will have many impacts on the environment and society. It will affect even rainfall, sea level and weather. Having concern over this the Bhubaneswar Patha Utsav today observed on the theme of Global Warming.

Social organisations like Pecuc and Help Mate created awareness on global warming. At Pecus centre children dragged attention of participants through showing of placards. Help Mate created a very impressive artwork on how global warming is a serious threat to our environment.

Patha Utsav

Activists of Paribartan Foundation marched with awareness banners for blood donation.

Patha Utsav

Here tiny girls performed beautiful dances on the roadside which made the pedestrians take a break for some moments.

Patha Utsav

Signature campaigning for Thalassemia patients was one of the key initiatives by social organisations.

Patha Utsav

Children engaged themselves for long hours on the Janpath stretch with painting, dancing and playing with hoop la.

Patha Utsav

At the main stage participants thrilled by the songs of popular singer Saurin Bhatt for long hours.

Patha Utsav

Despite sunny rays started irritating from 8 o’ clock, Patha Utsav pulled citizens in a good number today.

Patha Utsav

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
3.7K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Arindam Arindam
3.2K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
3.0K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.8K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
new ministers new ministers
1.9K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top