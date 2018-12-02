Patha Utsav kicks off in city

Bhubaneswar: With the onset of winters, the event of Patha Utsav kicked off in the capital city from Sunday. The event has attracted a large number of people to Janpath road on the very first day.

The Patha Utsav will be organised for three days during the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. The event will be held on December 2, 9 and 16.

The Patha Utsav is organized jointly by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

The event encourages sporting activities as well as cultural and social awareness programmes. The venue of the programme is on Janpath road all along the stretch of Master Canteen-Ram Mandir.

The event which started on January 17, 2016, was known as Raahgiri. It was aimed at promoting cycling, walking, various physical activities and yoga by students and artists.