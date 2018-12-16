Patha Utsav-III brings patriotism, hockey to Janpath

Bhubaneswar: The popular weekend street festival of the city ‘Patha Utsav’ celebrated the day on Janpath with multiple themes like hockey and patriotism.

The participation of the brass band of Border Security Force (BSF) and Naval Veterans Club Odisha at the special edition of the event on the concluding day of the .FEST, made the occasion memorable.

Young and old, kids, women and even middle-aged men sported Indian flag on their face by expert painters, who coloured the faces with the Indian National Flag on the occasion of Patha Utsav.

The two designated stages for performances were also seen playing many famous patriotic songs making the “Vijay Divas” occasion filled with patriotic flavor.

The happiness of the Patha Utsav participants and the organizations, regularly making it a must to be part of the street festival, knew no bounds today, when Odia Language, Literature, Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda announced that after the .FEST and World Cup Hockey (WCH) Patha Utsav will continue every Sunday on the Janpath as it was happening earlier. Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, Deputy Mayor K Shanti and BSF IG Ashwini Kumar Singh also joined the stage.

While in a goodbye gesture to the mascot of the World Cup Hockey-2018 a `rangoli’ art on the Janpath was created by Itishree Dixit and group, Springdale Maritime Academy, Bhubaneswar also created a `rangoli’ on the game’s mascot Olly and the maritime tradition of ancient Kalinga as the land had maritime trade with South East Asian nations in the past.

While the local talent Barnali Hota mesmerized the crowd with her paerformance, the city-based Punjabi Cultural Association organized a youthful Bhangra dance on stage and entertained the crowd. Today both the stages near Master Canteen and Ram Mandir were jam-packed with crowds as they tried to lip-sing almost all performances and also tried to dance within the limited space around them.

The Punjabi Cultural Association also organized an awareness drive on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak through Gurudwara Singh Sabha along the Janpath.

While Mo Cycle continued to pull crowd and the young people were seen queuing up near the public bicycle sharing (PBS) docking station near Janpath, they were also seeking answers to their queries.

Members of city-based Laughter Club also participated in Patha Utsav and they make people aware about the importance of laughter in our day-to-day lives and how we can be more healthy and can live longer with the acceptance of the theory i.e. be healthy and happy with laughing.