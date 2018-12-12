Passports of 33 NRIs revoked for deserting wives

New Delhi: The Women and Child Development Ministry on Wednesday said that the passports of 33 non-resident Indians (NRIs) have been cancelled for abandoning their wives.

The Ministry has formed the Integrated Nodal Agency (INA) following complaints from wives of NRIs to look into the matter. Following the recommendations of the INA, eight Look-Out Circulars (LoCs) have been issued and 33 passports have been impounded by the External Affairs Ministry.

The agency is headed by Rakesh Srivastava, secretary in the Women and Child Development Ministry.

The WCD Ministry has also said that a proposal for mandatory registration of NRI marriages within one week with penal consequences for non-registration would be placed before the Cabinet for its approval.

Another clause includes amendments in passport rules to facilitate its cancellation for absconders, the official said.

“The WCD Ministry and NCW (National Commission for Women) are taking every possible step to protect women in NRI marriages. We serve as a nodal point of contact for grievances received from women on the dedicated email address [email protected] and coordinate the redressal system,” the WCD said in a tweet.