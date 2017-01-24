Passport services at post offices

New Delhi: Extending passport services to citizens on a larger scale and to ensure wider area coverage, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts (DOP) have now agreed to utilize the Head Post Offices (HPO) in the various States as Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) for delivering passport services.

The facility will first be introduced as a pilot project for this joint venture between MEA and DOP at the HPO at Mysuru in Karnataka and at Dahod in Gujarat on 25 January.

Now passport applicants can schedule an appointment and then visit the designated POPSK after applying for their passport online through the passport portal, to complete the formalities as before at PSKs necessary prior to the issue of the passport.

This step will help provide passport related services to the citizens in a timely, transparent, more accessible, and reliable manner through streamlined processes and a committed, trained and motivated workforce, said sources at MEA.

Once the pilot projects are operationalized successfully, the Government intends to scale up this programme by opening POPSK in all the HPO in a phased manner, MEA officials said.