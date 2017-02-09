Passport services to begin at three HPOs in state

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: Getting Passport services will be easier than ever in the state with a notification by Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday saying that three head post offices notably Rourkela, Koraput and Sambalpur would home regional centres for providing documentation for services to outgoing and incoming residents.

With the announcement coming into effect now passport services would be available for a wide coverage area and with less hassle for more people. Earlier people from all over the state used to come to Bhubaneswar for vying for passport services.

The decision came after an agreement between Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Posts on January 24 to open up Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK).

Now candidates can file for the document online and then visit their nearest POPSK for submitting all necessary formalities and complete the registration to obtain the passport.

