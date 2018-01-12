Headlines

Passport may not work as address proof anymore: Sources

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Passport

New Delhi: Soon, Passports may stop serving as valid proof of address, as the Ministry of External Affairs is considering a proposal of printing passports without the last page, according to sources.

A source said the last page of the passport will be blank in the new version.

The last page of the Indian passport includes names of the father or legal guardian, mother, spouse, and address.

Passports in India are issued in three colours: White for officials who visit other countries on government work, red for diplomats and blue for others.

