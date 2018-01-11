Passing out parade held at INS Chilika

Khurda: At an impressive Passing out Parade ceremony conducted at INS Chilka today, a total of 2707 trainees of the Indian Navy & the Indian Coast Guard successfully completed their 21 weeks of ab-intio training.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral AR Karve, AVSM, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, and Southern Naval Command Kochi.

The reviewing officer awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious trainees at the parade. Speaking on the occasion the Admiral exhorted the trainees on the importance of honing the skills they have gained at INS Chilka and need for setting high standards of professionalism and conduct in their future appointment. He also asserted that to all sailors “Philosophy of professionalism must be based on the Indian Navy’s Core Values i.e Duty, Honour and Courage”.

Rahul Bhuria Senior Secondary Recruit Naveen Kumar Navik general duty Gourav Dixit Navik (Domestic Branch) and Akash Pradhan Matric Recruits were adjudged as the best trainees in their respective categories for meritorious performance.

The ceremony was also attended by parents of trainees from all over India and other dignitaries of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The training regimen being followed at INS Chilka is well structured and scientifically prepared to meet specific objectives of both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. Trainees at INS Chilka are exposed to various service subjects as well as academic study.

Equal emphasis is laid on toughening the raw recruits both physically as well as mentally, through drill, route march sailing expedition, outdoor camps, weapon training, swimming and sports. These trainees will now proceed for cadre specific professional training at sea and at specialist training schools of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Earlier on January 10, VAdm Karve along with other dignitaries witnessed a valedictory function which showcased the cultural and extracurricular talents of the trainees.

A bilingual magazine ‘ANKUR’ encapsulating a host of training activities at INS Chilka was also released on the occasion by the chief guest in the presence of Commodore Manish Misra, Commanding Officer INS Chilka.

The passing out ceremony culminated with the trainees marching past to the quarter deck, in slow march to the poignant tune of auld lang syne, a traditional tune normally played when the time comes to bid farewell to friends and institutions.