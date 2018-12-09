Pass Women’s Reservation Bill in winter session: Rahul to Cong CMs

New Delhi: After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a resolution in the Odisha assembly to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has written to Congress/alliance governments to bring such resolutions in their respective assemblies.

In the letter written to Congress and its allied chief ministers, Rahul said, “In order to reaffirm our support for the passage of the Bill, it would be expedient for the state assembly to pass a resolution calling for the reservation of one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies for women, in the next session.”

The Congress chief pointing out that India ranks 148 out of 193 countries in terms of the percentage of women in Parliament and said the situation was even worse in state Assemblies.

“The lack of adequate representation of women in our polity undermines our democracy and perpetuates existing systemic injustices. Women in institutions of local self-governance have not only been effective leaders, but also challenged traditional gender roles that curtailed their participation in public life,” said Gandhi in his December 6 letter.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.

Recently, Odisha Chief Minister had written to all chief ministers seeking their support to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women.