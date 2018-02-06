Party heavyweights will campaign for Bijepur by-poll, says BJP

Bargarh: While the three major political parties are busy to leave no stone unturned to win the by-election to Bijepur Assembly constituency, putting a step ahead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced that top leaders like Union ministers Smriti Irani, Radha Mohan Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav, Santosh Gangwar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh will campaign for the party in the constituency.

“Many leaders of the party will campaign in the by-poll. We will soon submit a list to the Election Commmission in this regard,” said BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma adding the party will soon clear the air on the list of campaigners for the Bijepur by-election.

On the other hand, 22 BJP members from Bijepur joined the BJD at an event organised at the Naveen Niwas here today.

“I welcome them to the party; it will strengthen the party,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after the BJP members joined the BJD fold.