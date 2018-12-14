Participants Reconnect with Nature on Chandaka Trail

Bhubaneswar: The nature trails in Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary offered the participants a refreshing environment to connect themselves with the woods and explore its beauty.

Bhubaneswar provides an unparalleled richness in biodiversity of which Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary and Nandankanan Zoological Park are exceptional sites of successful conservation stories.

The Chandaka Nature Trail enveloped the mind of participants in the freshness of the morning mist as they glided through the surreal foggy foliage of Chandaka on a walk.

The ancient forest trails of Chandaka-Dampara Sanctuary is spread over approximately 193 sq. km. The forest, once part of a huge tract of an unending forest referred as reserve forest in textbooks, used to connect Odisha with Central India.

It was later declared as an elephant sanctuary in the year 1982. Located at a location more than 20 km. from Bhubaneswar, today the semi-evergreen forest acts as the lungs of the state capital. The sanctuary also happens to be the North Eastern limit of the Eastern Ghat mountain range.

The Chandaka Nature Trail offers immense opportunity to the burgeoning crowd of nature lovers and enthusiasts and will help create awareness about the role that the delicate natural ecosystems play in the context of securing a safe future for the next generation.

“Thank God such walks are not restricted to providing informative content. It makes the whole experience of forest walk replete with relevant information about the biodiversity. It is certainly a wonderful way to detoxify,” said Ritesh.