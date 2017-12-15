Parliament’s winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till Dec 18

New Delhi: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till December 18 after making obituary references to the current and former members of the legislature.

The winter session of the Parliament began on Friday. The session, which is set to commence more than a month after its schedule, will end on January 5, 2018.

This session of the Parliament will have 14 sittings. Issues like the Muslim Women’s Rights on Marriage Bill related to triple talaq and legislation on granting Constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission are among the important bills, which will be tabled for discussion and passage.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Supplementary Demand for Grants and three ordinances including GST compensation to states will also be a prominent issue of discussion.