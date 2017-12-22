Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till Dec 27

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Wednesday, as Congress lawmakers have demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks made against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

While Rajya Sabha was adjourned till December 27, Lok Sabha also witnessed protests by Congress lawmakers. The Congress MPs, who have been demanding apology over PM Modi’s remarks on Manmohan Singh, also asked the BJP to apologise for the charges made against the formed UPA government in 2G spectrum case.