Parl to table General, Railway budget tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
budget

New Delhi: The Budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President Pranab Mukherjee addressing a joint session of both houses.

The session which is scheduled to be seated in two phases will table general budget and railway budget simultaneously on Wednesday. This is the first time that such a step to table both railway and general budgets are being undertaken.

Speaking to the congregation of legislators the President said ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Bikash’ has been the main motto of the government as many welfare schemes have been successfully launched. As many as 13 crore people have been brought under myriad social security schemes; Swacchh Bharat Mission has become a revolution.

The government has also taken a bold step like Demonetisation to curb black money hoarding and corruption. Other schemes like Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Yojana have also been ensured for the all round benefit of the public, President Mukherjee said.

During the early part of the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely tabled the Economic Survey Report for the year 2017 projecting the growth to be about 6.75 to 7.5 per cent with the country to retain its tag of fastest growing country in world.

