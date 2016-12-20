Paris style attack: Lorry rams into crowd killing 12 in Berlin

Berlin: In a tragic incident, late night on Monday a speeding lorry truck ploughed into a Christmas Market in Germany’s capital Berlin killing 12 and injuring many others.
Sources said, forty five others have been injured in this Paris style attack incident.
The suspected driver of the truck named Naved B has been identified. After investigation into the incident the police have finally confirmed that the incident was an attack and the suspect had been in Germany since February. He was under police radar on charges of his involvement in many minor offences. By using several names he had been staying at many places especially refugee hostels .
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said there were indications that the incident was an attack, but now it can’t be said that it is a terror attack or not.
Notably, on July 14, 2016 a cargo truck was deliberately driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France and killed more than 80.