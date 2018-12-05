Paris Agreement is flawed: US President Trump

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Paris Agreement
5

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump has welcomed the people in Paris for reaching a conclusion on skyrocketing fuel prices.

Trump has, however, said the Paris Agreement is “fatally flawed.”

Related Posts

Fake marriage scam: 10 Indian, 24 Thai women arrested

Pakistan wittingly helping terror groups: US commander

‘Saudi crown prince had a role in Khashoggi killing’

Trump tweeted that the Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries. The worst polluters in the world have gone unpunished, he added.

He said he wants clean air and clean water for the people of America. But American taxpayers  and American workers  shouldn’t pay tax to clean up other countries’ pollution, the US President tweeted.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.