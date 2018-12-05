Paris Agreement is flawed: US President Trump

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump has welcomed the people in Paris for reaching a conclusion on skyrocketing fuel prices.

Trump has, however, said the Paris Agreement is “fatally flawed.”

Trump tweeted that the Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries. The worst polluters in the world have gone unpunished, he added.

He said he wants clean air and clean water for the people of America. But American taxpayers and American workers shouldn’t pay tax to clean up other countries’ pollution, the US President tweeted.