Pariksha Par Charcha: PM urges students to improve themselves

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the students who are all set to appear for the board exams this year. During ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ programme PM suggested students on how to remain stress free during this time of the year.

Before the interactive session started, PM on a lighter note said that you (students) are going to take the exams in few days but today is my test and also urged the students to always keep a student in them alive.

Emphasising the importance of self-confidence, PM said the students should think themselves to be their own examiners.

“Self-confidence comes by working hard. We should always aim of improving themselves”, said PM.

A student from Noida’s DAV school, asked what if even as students try to concentrate, but get distracted… what should they do then. To which PM responded, “Concentration is not something which is to be learnt. During the day every person does concentrate while reading or talking. He added, yoga also helps in improving the concentration.