Pari Rath to spread awareness on safety of minor girls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of rising crime against minor girls in the State, the Odisha police is all set to start a mega awareness campaign titled ‘Pari Paain Katha Tie’ to spread the message on safety of minor girls from May 28 to June 12.

There has been a steep rise in cases of sexual assaults on minor girls in Odisha and other States too. An analysis of the cases reported in Odisha and researches undertaken in other States indicate that in 92 per cent of the cases, the accused is a family member or a person known to the victim, DGP RP Sharma said on Wednesday during a press conference.

The idea behind the campaign is to sensitise the children, their parents and general public about the social evil and secondly to encourage them to report such matter to police instead of suppressing it, the DGP added.

“The campaign will also help sensitizing the people about the legal implications of the crime that includes capital punishment for raping a minor below 12 years of age and life imprisonment in some cases. The information about the strict legal provisions may have a deterrent effect,” Sharma said.

The event will be organised in collaboration with UNICEF, he added.

15 specially designed vehicles with LCD screen to play audio visual messages will be allotted, one for two districts, to carry printed posters, leaflets, pamphlets, handouts and LCD screen. SPs of all the districts have been asked to prepare a route chart for the campaign. Focus will be on the districts with the maximum number of minor girl assault cases registered.

The campaign will be flagged off from the State Police Headquarters on May 28. The specially designed vehicles known as ‘Pari Rath’ will cover the district headquarters, blocks and panchayats. On May 12, there will be a valedictory function in Bhubaneswar, Sharma informed.