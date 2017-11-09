Headlines

Parents, three daughters commit suicide by jumping before train in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Five members of a family have committed suicide by jumping before a train on the outskirts of the city.

The mutilated bodies of the victims – Dharanidhar Panda (52), his wife Sangita panda (48), and their daughters Aparajita (16), Ananya (14), and Sraddha (3) – were found lying on the railway tracks at Sarla on the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda main line.

Railway officials and a few local residents spotted the bodies and informed the Railway Police Force.

Police sources said the victims had jumped in front of the Sambalpur-bound DMU train in an isolated area around 8pm on Tuesday night and died on the spot. The GRP personnel found purse, mobile phone and a few bank ATM cards near the spot.

Although the reason behind the suicide was not yet ascertained, financial crises may have led them to take such an extreme step, said a local resident. Dharanidhar’s neighbours said he had been undergoing through financial crisis and facing difficulties in maintaining the family and the growing demands of his daughters.

