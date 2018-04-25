Parents killed, son critical in road accident in Keonjhar

Anandpur: Two persons were killed and another one was injured after the car they were traveling in turned turtle at Satkosia ghat near Anandpur in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased were identified as a couple – Devdutt Mishra and his wife Purnasashi of Marthapur village in Dhenkanal district while the injured one was their son.

The mishap took place around 11 am when the couple was returning home from Tatanagar in the car, their son was driving. While the duo died on the spot, their son sustained grievous injuries.

Police rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and seized the bodies. The injured one was rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.