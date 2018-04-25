Headlines

Parents killed, son critical in road accident in Keonjhar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
road accident

Anandpur: Two persons were killed and another one was injured after the car they were traveling in turned turtle at Satkosia ghat near Anandpur in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased were identified as a couple – Devdutt Mishra and his wife Purnasashi of Marthapur village in Dhenkanal district while the injured one was their son.

The mishap took place around 11 am when the couple was returning home from Tatanagar in the car, their son was driving. While the duo died on the spot, their son sustained grievous injuries.

Police rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and seized the bodies. The injured one was rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
9.8K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
summer vacation summer vacation
3.8K
Headlines

Odisha Govt announces summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow
sex video sex video
2.0K
Headlines

Another sex video of Odia singer goes viral
To Top