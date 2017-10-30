PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Parent-Teachers meeting in SC & ST department run Schools in Odisha soon

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to enhance quality of education and promote holistic development of the students in SC & ST department run Schools in Odisha, the State Government on Monday issued guidelines to conduct regular Parent-Teachers meeting in the respective schools across the state.

The commissioner-cum-Secretary of SC & ST Development Department wrote letters to all the district collectors in this regard.

According to the guidelines, SC & ST department run Schools will conduct one-day structured meeting, preferably on last Saturday of the month, once in every two months, in which Teachers, Students, Parents, SMC representatives, local MLA would participate.

The meeting will address ranges of issues such as safety and security of the students, scholarship schemes, skill development programmes etc.

Currently, the SC & ST department runs as many as 1670 residential educational institutes across the state, wherein more than 5.4 lakh SC & St students receive education with the facility of free boarding.

