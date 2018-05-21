Parcel bomb blast: SIT gathers more evidence against Punjilal

Bolangir: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime branch (CB) claimed to have gathered more evidence against Punjilal Meher, the prime accused in the Patnagarh parcel bomb blast case.

The SIT has identified some passengers who had travelled in the same train which Punjilal had boarded while travelling to Raipur from Kantabhanji on February 15, said Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra.

Bothra said that the SIT team has also found clues on Punjilal’s departure from Kantabanjhi railway station while scanning the footage of CCTV cameras.

“The CCTV camera installed at the parking area outside the railway station captured Punjilal’s image when he was parking his bike ahead of catching the train to go Raipur,” Bothra said.

The owner and employees of two Raipur-based courier companies earlier had identified Punjilal during test identification (TI) parade at the sub-jail at Patnagarh. The SIT had also taken the prime accused to Raipur where he recreated the whole episode.

It is worth mentioning here that the parcel bomb prepared and dispatched by Punjilal had killed newly-wed techie Soumya Sekhar Sahoo and her maternal grandmother Jemamani on February 23. Soumya’s wife Reema was also badly injured in the explosion.