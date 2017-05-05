Parbati Sasmal Case: NCW member detained by irate women during inquiry visit

Jagatsingpur: Irate women of Dasmantha village under Japa panchayat of the district gheraoed a member of National Commission for Women (NCW) during her visit to the village and damaged her vehicle on Thursday.

The team, led by NCW member Sushma Sahu, was in the village to inquire into the attack on six Bangladeshi infiltrators for not voting in favor of the BJP and trying to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16 in Bhubaneswar to air their grievances.

Sources said Sahu spoke to the agitators for two hours. During interaction, the women of Dasmantha claimed that four persons from their village were injured in the attack by Kalikuda villagers. When she reportedly declined, the women detained her besides damaging her car in the presence of the SP and the IIC of Erasama police station.

Sahu said, “We will submit a report to the Chairperson of NCW and the Union Home Ministry within seven days.” SP JN Pankaj, IIC of Erasama police station and secretary of State BJP Lekhashree Samantsinghar were present.