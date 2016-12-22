Paramita Satpathy’s Prapti chosen for Sahitya Akademi Award

Bhubaneswar: Eminent novelist Paramita Satpathy’s collection of stories, Prapti will receive the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2016. The book features stories depicting the emotional and psychological situations and expressions of women.

“I am really glad that my book has been chosen and particularly this book since it is dedicated to women,” said the author. She said she takes inspiration from her mother Pratibha Satpathy, also a Sahitya Akademi Awardee and noted writer.

Paramita said though she is unwell due to a cold condition, the news of the award has brought her much joy. Prapti was published in 2012 while it was released in form of a CD last year.

Earlier she has received many awards in the field of literature including Odisha Sahitya Academi Award, Bharatiya Bhasa Parishad Yuva Puraskar, Gangadhar Rath Foundation Award, Bhubaneswar Book Fair Award and many others. Many of her novels has been translated Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu and Marathi languages.

Currently, she is serving as a Commissioner in the Income Tax Department of the state.