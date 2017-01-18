Headlines

Parala mass suicide case: Ananga Manjari’s brother appealed OHRC

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar:  Parala Maharaja’s former manager Anang Manjari Patra’s brother on Tuesday has appealed the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) requesting strong probe into the mysterious deaths of  his four siblings.

Brother of Ananga Manjari Patra, Amulya Patra, has said that after a long time of the incident, there is no noticeable action taken to arrest the accused. Amulya has claimed that it is due to some unseen pressure that the Crime Branch has lost its direction in finding the real culprit behind the issue.

Notably, Anang Manjari, in August 2016, was in news for allegedly keeping the Gajapati Maharaja under house arrest leading to his deteriorating health. Then following mass protest in the issue, decomposed bodies of Ananga Manjari, her sister Bijaylaxmi and brother Sanjay were recovered from her Jangam Sahi residence in Paralakhemundi on August 21. Body of another brother, Santosh was found on the floor of the kitchen in a critical condition. But later, he also succumbed at MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

 

