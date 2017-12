Bhubaneswar: Parala Maharaja and former MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deb is on ventilator in the Apollo Hospital for last four days after he complained of chest pain due to cough on Sunday.

“His condition is critical and he is under a 24-hour observation”, said the consulting doctor.

Meanwhile, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb met Narayan Deb on Wednesday and inquired about his health condition at the hospital.