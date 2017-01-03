Parala King recuperates, to reach palace tonight

Bhubaneswar: Paralakhemundi King and former MLA Gajpati Gopinath Narayan Deo has been discharged form Chennai based Apollo Hospital after his recuperation and will reach his royal palace at Paralakhemundi tonight, sources said.

Gajpati has been under special treatment at Apollo following his deteriorating health condition at his residence. The state government has spent Rs 29 lakh on the King as financial assistance.

Notably, it was alleged that the king was forced to house arrest by his very own palace manager, Ananga Manjari Patra who along with her two other brothers serving the royal scion namely Tulu Patra and Sanjay Patra tried to misappropriate the royal properties. They were also alleged of mistreatment and negligence to the King in spite of his myriad health frailties taking from chest infection to broken leg, hypertension.

After the allegations came to limelight, the district administration intervened into the matter and checked in on with the king on August 15 and suggested to shift the King to Chennai for better health treatment. Subsequently the King was moved to Chennai Apollo Hospital.

After some days of the King’s admission to hospital, the prime manager and personal assistant Ananga and her two brothers along with another sister Bijaylaxmi were found dead under mysterious condition in their locked house at Jangam Sahi in Parala.

The government had ordered a Crime Branch probe into the issue and is currently proceeding.