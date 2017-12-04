Headlines

Paradip Port in Odisha creates all-time ship handling record

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Paradip Port

Paradip: Odisha’s Paradip Port created all-time ship handling record here on Monday by handling as many as 24 ships in 24 hours.

According to the port authorities, the record was created after the port handled 24 vessels between 8 am on Sunday to 8 am today.

While 12 out of the 24 vessels anchored at the port, 10 sailed out and two were redirected from the port.

The employees of the port led by Harbour Master Atulya Mohapatra handled nine of 24 in the first phase and seven vessels in the second shift. The other eight ships were handled in the third phase.

The port authorities gave credit to the hard work of the port employees and staff for the achievement.

