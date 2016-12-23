Paradip murder: One more accused nabbed

Bhubaneswar: One more accused involved in Seaways Shipping Limnited (SSL) GM Mahendra Swain’s alleged murder case has been nabbed from Delhi.

Paradip police arrested the accused Susant Sethi from Delhi airport and is bringing him in transit remand.

Sources said, police is likely to take him in remand after producing him at Kujang JMFC where the case is being heard.

Susant is a close associate of the accused industrialist and Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) owner Mahima Mishra and was an accomplice in the alleged murder of SSL general manager Mahendra Swain.

Earlier today, the police issued NBWs against Mahima and his three other associates including and Basant Bal, Debi Tripathy and Subash Acharya.

Mahima had earlier applied for an anticipatory bail but the High Court had quashed it.

Notably, five people accused in Swain’s murder on October 26 have been arrested earlier including the main culprit Rakesh Choubey of Jharkhand, one of the shooters Riyasat Hussain and Mohammad Samin.

Meanwhile, another accused Bapi Sarkhel has been shifted from Ali Pingal jail to Cuttack based Chowdwar jail due to security reasons.