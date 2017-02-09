Paradip murder case: Sharp shooter arrested from Kolkata

Paradip: The sharp shooter of Paradip murder case which claimed the life of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Private Limited (SSPL) General Manager Mahendra Swain last year was arrested from Kolkata on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Babul, who was nabbed by the police from Ayubnagar in Khidirpur area. He was on the run since the murder at Paradip in October, 2016. Immediately after his arrest, Mohammad was immediately produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate in Kolkata. He is being brought in transit remand to Paradip for being sent to judicial custody for further investigation.

Central Range IG Soumendra Priyadarshi said that after prolonged efforts of the Jagatsinghpur police team, he was nabbed and arrested. He said that his arrest would be a major breakthrough in the particular murder case.

On October 26, 2016, Swain was shot dead near Ambedkar Bhawan at Madhuban Colony in Paradip.

Two miscreants had hurled crude bombs at the SUV in which Swain was travelling.

While Swain was fleeing to save himself, miscreants fired two rounds at him leading to his death on the spot. The number of arrested persons has increased to ten with the police nabbing Babul.

Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) Chief Mahimananda Mishra has already been arrested in connection with the case.

However, the police have asked for a two day remand of the arrested culprit starting from Thursday.