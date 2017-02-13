Paradip Murder Case: Sharp shooter on 7 day remand

Paradip: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court, Kujang has allowed the Paradip police to take sharp shooter Mohammad Babul on a seven-day remand for interrogation.

Babul was arrested in Kolkata few days back and was brought to Odisha by the Paradip police. He was brought in transit remand to Paradip for being sent to judicial custody for further investigation and was later produced at the Kujang court on Friday after completion of the two-day remand of the accused.

Notably, this shooter was involved in the murder in the sensational murder of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Private Limited (SSPL) General Manager Mahendra Swain last year, and is a very crucial evidence for the conviction of Mahimananda Mishra, the prime accused in the murder, according to police sources.