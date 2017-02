Bhutamundei: In a horrific incident an under construction bridge over Paradip-Haridaspur railway line collapsed in Tikarpanga area under Mahakalpada tehsil in Kendrapara district here on Thursday.

As many as two persons have been taken severely injured after they were rocked with debris when the under constructed bridge suddenly collapsed and fell upon them.

They were recovered from within the debris with the assistance of onsite workers and locals. They have been shifted to Kendrapara Hospital.