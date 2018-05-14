Papu Pom Pom critical, likely to be air-lifted to Delhi AIIMS

Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia actor-comedian Tatwa Prakash Satapathy, well known as Papu Pom Pom is said to be critical and has been admitted to a private hospital in the state capital.

Sources said Papu is suffering from pancreatic disorder and is currently undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. He is likely to be air-lifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Tuesday as his health condition has not improved so far, sources added.

Reportedly, the actor fell sick while shooting for the upcoming Odia film ‘4 Idiots’ abroad following which he flew back to Bhubaneswar for medical treatment. Papu has been admitted to the hospital since Friday night.

Last year, Papu had remained in the news for all wrong reasons after a minor girl leveled sexual exploitation charges against him.

Again, the actor landed in fresh trouble after a woman lawyer brought misbehavior charges and lodged a complaint at Cuttack Sadar Police Station.