Papu Pom Pom airlifted to New Delhi AIIMS

Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia actor-comedian Papu Pom Pom was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in a critical condition on Tuesday.

The ailing actor, accompanied by his family members, was airlifted to the national capital at 2 pm. Several Odia film actors and producers saw him off at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Reportedly, the actor fell sick while shooting for the upcoming Odia film ‘4 Idiots’ abroad following which he flew back to Bhubaneswar for medical treatment. Papu was admitted to a private hospital since Friday night where the doctors diagnosed him with acute pancreatitis.

Though his condition was stable the last two days, he complained of acute chest pain on Monday. He was later admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The attending doctors had advised his family members to shift Papu to the AIIMS for better treatment.