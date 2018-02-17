Headlines

Panic after tusker strays into Jayadev Vatika

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jayadev Vatika

Bhubaneswar: Jumbo menace continues to prevail in the state after a wild elephant strayed into Jayadev Vatika here late on Friday night triggering panic among the locals at Khandagiri on the outskirts of state capital.

According to reports, the animal is the same tusker that had earlier sneaked into OUAT’s horticulture farm at Ghatikia here and wreaked havoc by damaging properties on Wednesday.

Sources said that the wild pachyderm entered Jayadev Vatika here after being chased down by the forest officials when they were attempting to drive it away from the horticulture farm yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Jayadev Vatika Park has been closed for visitors as a precautionary measure to avoid my untoward incident. A massive drive is being undertaken by the forest department officials to drive the elephant back into Chandaka forest.

