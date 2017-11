Bhubaneswar: A crocodile has been spotted in a pond at Mendhasal on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar today. Locals said the crocodile might have sneaked into the pond in search of food.

Being informed, forest officials have rushed to the spot and launched an operation to capture the reptile.

According to reports, the operation is underway and traps were laid to capture the croc.

More details are awaited…