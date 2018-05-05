Panic grips Malkangiri after Maoist posters resurface on Karl Marx’s 200th birth anniversary

Malkangiri: Panic gripped Malkangiri district this morning after a number of Maoist posters appealing people to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of revolutionary socialist Karl Marx.

The red rebel posters by the Kalimela Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group were seen pasted on roadside trees located along Doraguda-Kurnamnur main road.

The extremists have dubbed Marx’s socialism as a catalyst in bringing social equality and appealed people to join them in the fight for people’s rights through the posters.

Besides, they also urged the people to celebrate Marx’s 200th birth anniversary in a grand manner.