Headlines

Panic grips Malkangiri after Maoist posters resurface on Karl Marx’s 200th birth anniversary

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoist

Malkangiri: Panic gripped Malkangiri district this morning after a number of Maoist posters appealing people to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of revolutionary socialist Karl Marx.

The red rebel posters by the Kalimela Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group were seen pasted on roadside trees located along Doraguda-Kurnamnur main road.

The extremists have dubbed Marx’s socialism as a catalyst in bringing social equality and appealed people to join them in the fight for people’s rights through the posters.

Besides, they also urged the people to celebrate Marx’s 200th birth anniversary in a grand manner.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

mobile phone explodes mobile phone explodes
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha boy injured after mobile phone explodes
Usasi Misra Usasi Misra
1.1K
Headlines

Usasi Misra meets DGP, urges to take action against culprits in Derang assault case
Odisha Odisha
1.1K
Headlines

Phase-I of Public Bi-cycle Sharing system to take shape in a 40-km route
To Top