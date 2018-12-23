Pangolin rescued in Ganjam, 5 held

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Pangolin rescued
6

Ganjam: Police on Sunday rescued a pangolin and arrested five persons including two women for smuggling it during a raid at Gunupur new bus stand in Ganjam district.

All the accused hail from Palasa area of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Related Posts

Iron rod-laden truck rams into another truck, one killed

Class IX girl murdered over ‘love affair’ in…

Italian couple spotted in Bonda Ghati, released after…

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest officials conducted the raid at the new bus stand. During the search, the officials found a pangolin from the accused persons and arrested them.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.