Headlines

Panchyat polls: 36,779 candidates are uncontested winners

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
panchyat

Bhubaneswar: A total of 36,779 candidates have won uncontested for the upcoming panchayat polls, the State Election Commission informed on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, SEC Secretary Rabindra Nath Sahu said 36,222 candidates have won uncontested for ward member post, 209 people won candidature for sarpanch posts. Similarly, 347 candidates won samiti membership while a lone candidate won zilla parishad post.

After the final verification of nominations and the deadline of withdrawal ending on January 21, the SEC had confirmed that about 1, 89,099 candidates would run for elections.

Of the total, about 26,539 candidates will vie for Sarpanch posts, while 22,109 persons will contest for samiti members. Similarly, 3,288 candidates will fight for Zilla Parishad posts. As many as 1, 37,163 persons will contest for ward member posts during the elections.

The three tier elections will begin from February 13 and will continue in five phases.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

7.8K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near Rayagada; 20 feared dead
rehearsal rehearsal
3.8K
Headlines

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2017
BSNL offer BSNL offer
3.8K
Business

BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.7K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
Padma awards for odias Padma awards for odias
2.9K
Headlines

Padma awards for Jitendra Haripal, Sadhu Meher, Dr Minz, Aruna Mohanty from Odisha
To Top