Panchyat polls: 36,779 candidates are uncontested winners

Bhubaneswar: A total of 36,779 candidates have won uncontested for the upcoming panchayat polls, the State Election Commission informed on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, SEC Secretary Rabindra Nath Sahu said 36,222 candidates have won uncontested for ward member post, 209 people won candidature for sarpanch posts. Similarly, 347 candidates won samiti membership while a lone candidate won zilla parishad post.

After the final verification of nominations and the deadline of withdrawal ending on January 21, the SEC had confirmed that about 1, 89,099 candidates would run for elections.

Of the total, about 26,539 candidates will vie for Sarpanch posts, while 22,109 persons will contest for samiti members. Similarly, 3,288 candidates will fight for Zilla Parishad posts. As many as 1, 37,163 persons will contest for ward member posts during the elections.

The three tier elections will begin from February 13 and will continue in five phases.