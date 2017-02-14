Panchayat Samiti member died on polling day

Puri: A Panchayat Samiti Member candidate unfortunately died on the polling day during the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat polls here in the district on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Kumar Jena. Jena suffered heart attack while he was present at the polling booth while the voting exercise was on this morning.

He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

As per reports, he was contesting in Titipa Gram Panchayat under Krushnaprasad block in the district.