Panchayat polls: Nomination to be filed from today

Bhubaneswar: Filing of nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat elections in state will begin from today ( Wednesday). Meanwhile, the leading political parties are in the process of finalizing their candidates.

According to State Election Commission (SEC), nomination papers for the three –tier rural polls would be filed between January 11 and January 17 between the working hours of 11 am to 3 pm in the afternoon, except government holidays. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on January 18 from 11 am onwards and on the following day, on January 19, the names of shortlisted candidates will be published. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 21 till the time of 3 pm in the afternoon and the final list of candidates will be published in the same day.

As per the legal laws of the SEC, the ward member while filing their nomination would deposit a fee of Rs 50, Rs 100 for Sarpanch , Samiti member candidates, Rs 200 for Zilla Parishad member candidate. While the SC/ST candidates and other backward classes candidates would deposit the fee at a discount of 50 percent on each category.