Panchayat Polls: BJP flourishes in Phase One

Bhubaneswar: After the completion of first phase of panchayat polls in the state, though BJD (Biju Janata Dal) is ahead of other political parties in the ZP seats but the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is not far behind and may even catch up with the regional outfit in later phases. BJP has won all the nine Zilla Parishad(ZP) seats in Kalahandi district.

Although BJD was expected to do well, BJP sprang a surprise, sweeping the zilla parishad election in Mayurbhanj, Bargarh and Kalahandi districts. It has replaced the Congress as the second ranked party in phase one.

Total out of 188 Zilla Parishads seats BJD candidates have won 103 seats, BJP 71 seats, Congress 11 seats and others 3 seats.

In Balasore, of the 10 ZP seats polled, BJD claimed nine and Congress bagged one. As per report, the ruling BJD candidates have won at maximum places.

It may be noted here that during 2012, out of total 851 ZP seats polled , BJD grabbed 651, Congress got 126 and BJP managed with 36 seats.

As per sources, around 71 percent voters exercised their fundamental right on Monday.

Sonepur district recorded highest 84.3% polling while Bolangir witnessed lowest turnout of 60%.